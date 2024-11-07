Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Strengthens Partnership With UNIDO On Agriculture, Minerals, And Green Development

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, November 7, 2024 – In a pivotal effort to advance Sierra Leone’s developmental goals, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio met with Mr. Gerd Muller, the Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The leaders engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening their collaboration across multiple sectors.

During their conversation, the UNIDO DG reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing partnerships, particularly in agriculture and mineral resource management, emphasizing the potential embedded in Sierra Leone’s natural resources and the significance of forming strategic alliances.

Reflecting on previous initiatives, the DG referenced a UNIDO conference held last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which focused on establishing partnerships to bolster the mining sector. This initiative particularly aimed to assist Sierra Leone in securing legal representation for international negotiations, enhancing capacity, and promoting sustainable practices in the green minerals sector.

President Bio shared insights regarding his administration’s key programs, highlighting a flagship initiative centered on food security. He noted that Sierra Leone is currently in the preparatory phase of this initiative, actively seeking resources and building partnerships at both continental and global levels. Acknowledging the threats posed by climate change, the President reiterated Sierra Leone’s commitment to sustainable development

He also discussed the country’s aspirations for value addition, particularly through agro-processing, to enhance food security by diversifying agricultural outputs. The President emphasized the necessity of involving research institutions and stakeholders in these endeavors, aiming to propel sustainable growth within Sierra Leone’s agricultural landscape.

The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with both leaders expressing a shared commitment to fostering collaboration and driving development in Sierra Leone’s vital sectors.