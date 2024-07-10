Keynote Address by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the District Level Launch of the Popularisation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP), 2024-2030 Moyamba District Mini Stadium, Wednesday 10th July 2024

Moyamba District Council Hall, Southern Region, Wednesday 10 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally launched the popularisation and decentralisation of ownership of the country’s
State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presented achievements by the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, government in the first 360
State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received letters of credence from four accredited diplomats to the Republic of Sierra Leone