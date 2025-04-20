Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Witnesses 2025 National Debate Competition By Special Needs And Orphaned Children, Reaffirms Inclusive Education And Equitable Access For All Children

Bo City, Saturday, 19 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has honoured the 2025 National Debate Competition organised by Special Needs Institutions and Orphanage Homes across Sierra Leone with his presence.

Held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bo, the event brought together children with special needs and orphans from various regions of the country to debate pressing issues around inclusive education and equitable access for all children, regardless of physical ability, location, religion, or ethnicity.

Mr. Mohamed S. Conteh, Head Teacher of Paul School for the Blind in Bo, speaking on behalf of the participating institutions, described the nationwide debate as timely and significant for both the children and the country. He commended the government for its ongoing support and informed the President that, throughout the debate series, the children had eloquently highlighted the challenges they face as well as the progress made under the current administration.

Among the issues raised by the children were difficulties in accessing public transportation, limited parental support for children with special needs, and inadequate accessibility to public buildings. Mr. Conteh expressed gratitude to President Bio for increasing the government’s subvention and ensuring its timely disbursement. He, however, appealed for greater investment in training and capacity building for special needs educators nationwide.

In his keynote address, President Bio reminded the audience that he had personally suggested the debate after being inspired by the outstanding performance of a child with special needs during a previous event. He noted that the aim was to provide a national platform for these children to showcase their intellect and abilities.

“This debate marks the beginning of something great,” the President said. “You have all shown us your talents, your confidence, and your depth of understanding. This is a moment to celebrate your brilliance and your rightful place in national development.”

He praised the children, their teachers, and caregivers for their dedication, describing the educators and support staff as the true heroes “performing magic behind the scenes.” The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

“

All of you are our nation’s valuable assets. As a government, we are responsible for ensuring you are supported and given the chance to thrive. I would not be a good parent if I failed to protect and empower every citizen,” he said.

President Bio emphasized that inclusive education is a lifelong process and affirmed that needing special attention does not mean one cannot contribute meaningfully to national development.

He reassured the children that needing special attention does not diminish their value or their contributions to society, adding that their performance demonstrated that they are not only capable but also essential to national development.

“You’ve all proven today that you are made of substance. If we invest in you, we invest in Sierra Leone’s future,” he declared.

The event ended with applause and a renewed national call to action for access, and empowerment. The debate was not only a moment of inspiration, it was a defining reminder of what is possible when every child is given the chance to be seen, heard, and believed in.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl