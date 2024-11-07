Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Collective Action To End Hunger At World Without Hunger Conference

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, 7 November 2024 – President Julius Maada Bio delivered a powerful keynote address at the ongoing World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, stressing the urgent global food insecurity crisis and the need for united efforts to eliminate hunger. Speaking to a distinguished assembly of global leaders, development partners, and stakeholders, President Bio drew attention to the alarming levels of hunger in Africa and worldwide while highlighting Sierra Leone’s strategic initiatives for establishing resilient food systems.

Opening his speech, President Bio emphasized the importance of the conference, which is organized by the Ethiopian government in collaboration with UNIDO and the African Union Commission. He asserted that the endeavor to eradicate hunger transcends the responsibilities of governments and international organizations and demands cohesive action from all sectors of society. “This noble pursuit is a collective mission that urgently requires humanity’s commitment, collaboration, and support,” he remarked.

The President painted a grim picture of the current crisis, citing World Food Program data that indicates approximately 21% of Africa’s population faces moderate to severe hunger. In Sierra Leone, over 18% of its citizens are grappling with severe food insecurity.

A key focus of President Bio’s address was the introduction of Sierra Leone’s FEED SALONE Program, a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and achieving food security through targeted strategies. “Our program taps into Sierra Leone’s immense agricultural potential, youthful population and favorable climate, harnessing modern technology to enhance productivity,” President Bio elaborated, noting that strategies include fostering public-private partnerships, mobilizing investments to create agro-industrial clusters, and promoting local food production to lessen reliance on imports. Significant advancements toward rice self-sufficiency have been achieved, with investments surpassing USD 1 billion.

President Bio highlighted the vital role of women in Sierra Leone’s agricultural sector, where they represent over 70% of the workforce. The FEED SALONE initiative specifically focuses on economically empowering women while integrating value-adding processes to strengthen local production chains. “This commitment to gender equality is a cornerstone of our efforts to achieve food security,” he said.

The President also underscored the role of research and technology in Sierra Leone’s agricultural plans. Investments in the Sierra Leone Agricultural Research Institute (SLARI) aim to develop climate-resilient, high-yield crops suited to the country’s diverse ecological conditions. Additionally, the establishment of a biometric national farmers’ registry aims to enhance resource allocation and policy-making.

In his address, President Bio announced the formation of the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation at COP28, which includes countries such as Brazil, Norway, and Rwanda. This coalition focuses on prioritizing food systems as a political agenda to ensure that affordable, nutritious, and sustainable diets are universally available.

As Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2050, President Bio emphasized the need for sustainable solutions. He cited Ethiopia’s achievement of wheat self-sufficiency as a prime example of what can be realized through technological advancement, effective policies, and strong leadership.

In closing, President Bio urged stakeholders, governments, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society to intensify their efforts, advocating for a unified commitment to revolutionizing food systems. He stressed that meeting Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) is not merely aspirational but essential to the continent’s future. “We must use our political capital to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry,” he implored.

His keynote ended on a hopeful note about the potential of Africa’s vast arable land and youthful population to instigate meaningful change. “It is in the world’s interest that Africa unlocks its agricultural potential,” he affirmed.