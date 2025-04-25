Sierra Leone’s President Bio Rallies Africa’s Push For UN Security Council Reform At C-10 Ambassadors Retreat In Freetown

Freetown, Sierra Leone, April 25, 2025 – President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed Africa’s united demand for equitable representation on the United Nations Security Council, describing the continent’s exclusion as “a profound historical injustice.” He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the Retreat of Permanent Representatives of C-10 Member States in Addis Ababa and New York.

As Coordinator of the C-10, President Bio underscored the urgency of reform and Africa’s growing influence in global peace and security governance. “This Retreat is not merely administrative,” he told delegates. “It is a moment of reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to a cause that is not only African, but truly global.”

President Bio highlighted major diplomatic milestones over the past year, including Sierra Leone’s presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2024—the first time the body debated Africa’s under-representation. This was followed by the U.S. backing two permanent seats for Africa (without veto) and the Pact for the Future, which acknowledged Africa’s marginalization.

“Recognition is welcome,” he said, “but it must lead to tangible outcomes.”

Delegates are expected to develop three core strategic documents: an AU Model for a Reformed Security Council, a Strategic Roadmap, and an Aide-Mémoire to guide global advocacy. These tools, President Bio said, would equip the C-10 for the next phase with “greater coherence and persuasiveness.”

He also outlined five key imperatives that should guide the delegates’ deliberations and actions moving forward: internal unity, targeted diplomacy, clear messaging, unwavering demands based on the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, and sustained high-level engagement. Africa, he stressed, must be granted at least two permanent seats with full rights, including the veto if retained, and at least five non-permanent seats.

“A Council stuck in the paradigms of 1945 cannot address the crises of today,” he said, calling on ambassadors to amplify Africa’s voice globally.

President Bio proposed naming the Retreat’s outputs the “Freetown Roadmap”, a technical and political guide for Africa’s final push toward meaningful Security Council reform.

He closed by reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to the cause and commending the work of the C-10, the African Union Commission, and all partners. “This Retreat marks a defining chapter in our pursuit of a reformed, just, and inclusive UN Security Council,” he concluded. The Retreat is scheduled for the 25th – 26th April 2025.

