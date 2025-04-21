Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Newly Constructed Multi-Purpose Building At 5th Infantry Brigade, Reaffirms Commitment To Enhance Welfare Of Military Personnel

Gondama Barracks, Bo District, Saturday, 19 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), has inspected the newly constructed multi-purpose building for other ranks at the 5th Infantry Brigade in Gondama, Bo District and reaffirmed his administration’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the welfare and professional development of the country’s armed forces.

During the inspection, President Bio was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Alimamy Osman Kamara and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Solutions Company Limited, Ibrahim Deen (alias Jox) contractor for the construction of the multi-purpose building. The building comprises various facilities including hall, bar area, store, office space and restrooms. It has a capacity of 300 people. The cost of the construction is about Le3.4 billion old Leones and it is personally sponsored by the President as part of boosting the morale of the other ranks.

In his address to the leadership and personnel stationed at the barracks, he expressed gratitude for their service to the nation and acknowledged the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform to uphold peace, security, and national sovereignty.

“Our nation owes you a great debt of gratitude,” the President said. “You stand on the frontlines to protect our democracy and ensure stability. My government remains committed to improving your conditions of service, ensuring that your sacrifices are matched with the dignity and respect you deserve.”

He also highlighted ongoing reforms within the military, including infrastructure development, housing, and capacity building across barracks nationwide. President Bio assured the brigade that under his leadership, the military will continue to benefit from investments that enhance operational efficiency and the wellbeing of personnel and their families.

In a separate engagement within the barracks, President Bio addressed ymembers of the Army Wives Cooperative Society, an organized group of military spouses who are championing sustainable livelihood initiatives to support their families and communities. The President was impressed with their agricultural and fish farming ventures and pledged government support to scale up these efforts.

“I am proud of what you are doing,” he told the women. “You are contributing not only to your families but also to national food security. I will ensure your newly completed canteen is fully furnished and that you receive the necessary technical and financial support to expand your agricultural projects.”

The President emphasized that empowering military families, particularly women, remains an important aspect of his government’s broader vision for inclusive national development.

He also addressed students and teachers of the St. Augustine Services Primary School, located within the Gondama barracks. President Bio encouraged them to study hard and make full use of the Free Quality Education Programme, a flagship initiative of his administration that has significantly increased access to learning across Sierra Leone.

“Education is the greatest equaliser,” he told the children. “Take it seriously, because it will open doors of opportunity for you, your families, and our country. My government will continue to invest in your future.”

The visit ended on a high note, with soldiers, spouses, and students alike expressing appreciation for the President’s personal contribution to the infrastructural development of the barracks and his message of hope, inclusion, and national pride.

