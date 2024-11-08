President Julius Maada Bio Commends Ethiopia’s Agricultural Model During Farm Tours

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, 7 November 2024 – On the margins of the World Without Hunger Conference, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, alongside Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Girm Amente, toured two significant agricultural sites in Ethiopia, showcasing the nation’s effective agricultural partnerships. The visits highlighted Ethiopia’s progress in agro-industrialization and sustainable farming, positioning it as a benchmark for food security initiatives across Africa.

While touring a prominent avocado farm, leading farmer Elias Oromia detailed how Ethiopia’s rich soil, favorable climate, and plentiful groundwater have facilitated the swift development of irrigated agriculture and livestock farming. “We started in 2021 with 500,000 seedlings, and we have now expanded to 13.8 million seedlings,” Oromia noted, adding that the farm exports over 1,000 tonnes of avocados each year and creates job opportunities for local farmers.

President Bio expressed his admiration for Ethiopia’s model of government-private sector partnerships in agriculture, highlighting its potential as a model for Sierra Leone. “What Ethiopia has accomplished is worthy of emulation,” he remarked. “It demonstrates that while leaders can set the stage, citizens can take bold initiatives to drive agricultural transformation,” He stated.

He further reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s dedication to learning from successful agricultural practices globally in its pursuit of food security. The field visit underscored how collaborative efforts in agriculture can generate employment, enhance food production, and stimulate economic growth, reinforcing the main themes of the World Without Hunger Conference.