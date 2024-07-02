Menu

News Post

Statement By His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Campaign, Freetown International Conference Centre, Aberdeen, Freetown – 2nd July 2024

Statement By H.E. Dr Julius Maada Bio^J President of the Republic of Sierra Leone^J at the Organization of African First Ladies for Development Campaign^J Freetown - 2nd July 2024

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Cross-Party Committee’s Report on Electoral Systems and Management Bodies Review, Assures Government’s Commitment to Full Implementation

State House, Freetown, Monday 1 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Cross-Party Initiative Committee’s report on the Electoral Systems and Management Bodies Review

Read More »
July 1, 2024 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Bilateral Meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency, Expresses Hope in Use of Nuclear Techniques to Accelerate Results

Vienna, Austria, Tuesday 25 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a productive bilateral meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Read More »
June 25, 2024 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Secures USD$800 million Pledges at High-level Sierra Leone Investment Roundtable on Renewable Energy and Food Security

Vienna, Austria, Monday 24 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has secured USD$800 million pledges from international development and financial institutions at the High-level Sierra Leone

Read More »
June 24, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram