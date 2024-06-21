Statement by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Virtual Meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Situation in the Republic of Sudan, Freetown, Sierra Leone – Friday, 21st June 2024

State Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Friday 21 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the African Union Peace and Security Council Heads of State and
St. Anthony Parish, Brookfields, Freetown, Sunday 16 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio have graced this year’s thanksgiving and patronal
Constituency 132, Lumley, Freetown, Friday 14 June 2024 – Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, has handed over a well-furnished and equipped state-of-the-earth paediatric hospital worth