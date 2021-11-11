The State House is the principal workplace of the President of Sierra Leone. The State House is located at State Avenue, Tower Hill, in central Freetown, Sierra Leone. The State House is often locally referred to as the seat of power.
Presidential cabinet meetings and other meetings including those with visiting foreign heads of state and international delegations are all held at the State House.
The State House was built in 1895 and was initially referred to as Fort Thornton. In the colonial days it was the residence of the Governor of Sierra Leone. It became the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sierra Leone from 1961-1971. Since 1971, the State House has served as the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Sierra Leone.