The State House

Government of Sierra Leone
The State House is the principal workplace of the President of Sierra Leone. The State House is located at State Avenue, Tower Hill, in central Freetown, Sierra Leone. The State House is often locally referred to as the seat of power.

Presidential cabinet meetings and other meetings including those with visiting foreign heads of state and international delegations are all held at the State House.

History

The State House was built in 1895 and was initially referred to as Fort Thornton. In the colonial days it was the residence of the Governor of Sierra Leone. It became the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sierra Leone from 1961-1971. Since 1971, the State House has served as the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Sierra Leone.

Prime Ministers of Sierra Leone

Sir Milton
Margai - KCMG

1961 -1964

Sir Albert
Margai - KCNG

1964 - 1968

Siaka
Stevens - M.P

1968 - 1971

Presidents of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Siaka
Stevens - M.P

April 1971 - November 1985

Maj. Gen (Rtd) Joseph Saidu Momoh

November 1985 - April 1992

Capt. Valentine E. M. Strasser

April 1992 - January 1996

Brigadier Julius Maada Bio

January 1996 - March 1996

Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Tejan Kabbah

March 1996 - September 2007

Dr Ernest Bai Koroma

September 2007 - March 2018

Brigadier Julius Maada Bio

March 2018 - Present

