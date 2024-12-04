Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives The 2024 Mental Health Report

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, November 4, 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received the 2024 Mental Health Report from the Mental Health Secretariat, presented at an official ceremony at State House.

Presenting the report to President Bio, Dr. Carol Labor, National Senior Advisor for Mental Health, expressed gratitude for the President’s continued commitment to mental health in Sierra Leone. She noted that 2024 had been a remarkable year for the Secretariat, underscoring its achievements since its establishment in April 2023.

Dr. Labor commended President Bio’s visionary leadership, which led to the formation of the Mental Health Secretariat, tasked with supporting the National Public Health Agency in addressing mental health challenges across the country. She outlined the Secretariat’s work in capacity building, providing support to over 1,000 individuals affected by mental health challenges, including victims of substance abuse and women living with HIV. The Secretariat also implemented specialized programs for Kush ambassadors and victims of stress-related conditions, alongside ongoing advocacy efforts to reduce stigma and promote mental well-being nationwide.

Dr. Labor concluded her presentation by acknowledging the government’s invaluable support and called for sustained and increased resources to strengthen the Secretariat’s efforts.

In his remarks, President Bio reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mental health as a critical component of national development. He commended the Secretariat for its impactful work and emphasized the importance of collaboration with other state institutions to ensure the sector’s success.

“The establishment of the Mental Health Secretariat was a key step in addressing the growing need for mental health support in Sierra Leone. I am proud of the progress made so far and encourage you to continue working in line with your mandate,” President Bio stated.

The President further pledged his administration’s continued support to the Secretariat, reiterating the significance of mental health in fostering a resilient and productive society.