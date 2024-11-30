Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins First Lady Fatima Bio And Stakeholders In Solidarity Walk For Prostate Cancer Awareness

Lumley, Freetown, Sierra Leone, Saturday, November 30, 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio joined First Lady and other Stakeholders in a Solidarity Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness today in Freetown. Addressing participants during the event, President Bio expressed gratitude to the women and youth of Sierra Leone for their unwavering support in raising awareness about prostate cancer, a condition primarily affecting men.

“I want to say a big thank you to the women and youths of this country for dedicating their efforts to supporting an issue that does not directly affect them. To us, the men, this is a call to action to also show solidarity with women on issues such as rape, domestic violence, and other gender-related challenges,” the President stated.

President Bio reiterated the critical advice shared by medical experts Dr. Gordon Harris and Professor Babatunde Duduyemi, emphasizing the importance of regular medical check-ups for individuals over the age of 40. “Knowing your medical status early can make a significant difference in managing health challenges, including prostate cancer,” he noted.

The President also highlighted advancements in healthcare, sharing that his recent visit to Vienna paved the way for the introduction of technology to support the treatment of prostate cancer in Sierra Leone. “We are in advanced stages of acquiring technology that will help treat prostate cancer, and I am proud that this is one of the outcomes of my efforts for the people of Sierra Leone,” he remarked.

President Bio underscored the need for a cultural shift, urging men to speak openly about gender-based issues, including rape, menstruation, and domestic violence. “We must change the narrative. Women should not die as a result of domestic violence, it is unacceptable,” he stressed.

Concluding, President Bio extended heartfelt thanks to First Lady Fatima Bio for her leadership in championing social causes, as well as to host Tina Davies, OBE, OOR, and the young men, women, and organizations that showed solidarity during the event. “This year’s theme, Waka for We Man Dem, captures the spirit of unity and collective effort,” he concluded.

The First Lady of Sierra Leone, Madam Fatima Bio, commended the participants for their commitment to raising awareness about prostate cancer. She emphasized the importance of building a supportive society where everyone can thrive. “Together, we can create a better future by supporting our men in their fight against prostate cancer,” she said. She also expressed her gratitude to President Bio, describing him as a “hero in supporting the women of Sierra Leone.”

Consultant Urologist, Dr. Gordon Harris and Pathologist, Professor Babatunde Duduyemi, provided vital insights into prostate cancer during the event. They clarified that not all prostate-related challenges are cancerous and stressed the importance of regular screenings to detect potential issues early.

Professor Duduyemi highlighted the progress Sierra Leone has made in treating prostate cancer. “Prostate cancer can be treated right here in our country. We are equipped to do a lot for those affected,” he assured the audience. He also expressed gratitude to President Bio for his vision in bringing them to Sierra Leone four years ago.