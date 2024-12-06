Mission 300 Delegates And Partners Pay Courtesy Call On President Bio, Pledge Support To Sierra Leone’s Energy Sector

State House, Freetown, Friday, 6 December 2024 – Delegates from across Africa and global partners in the energy sector, led by Franz Drees-Gross, the West African Regional Director of the World Bank, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, at State House in Freetown. The delegation briefed the president on their ongoing conference in Sierra Leone, aimed at advancing energy solutions across the continent.

Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Food Security, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, introduced the team to President Bio and praised his commitment to the energy sector. He highlighted Sierra Leone’s selection as the host for the design of the new Centralised Access to Energy Solutions initiative, which aims to scale up successes from the World Bank’s Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project in Sierra Leone, delivering greater access to energy for the nation. The program is spearheaded by the World Bank, Sustainable Energy for All, and other global partners.

Addressing the President, West African Regional Director of the World Bank, Franz Drees-Gross, explained that Mission 300 is an ambitious initiative to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030. He attributed Sierra Leone’s involvement to the government’s strong political commitment and the nation’s progress in co-procuring solar grid projects alongside Liberia, Chad, and Togo.

“The decision to come here reflects Sierra Leone’s remarkable strides in energy reforms,” Drees-Gross noted. He extended an invitation to President Bio to share Sierra Leone’s experiences and leadership insights with other African heads of state during a high-level meeting in Tanzania in early 2025.

Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All, commended Sierra Leone for electrifying six healthcare centers under the Mission 300 framework. She announced plans to electrify 37 additional centers in the coming months. Ogunbiyi emphasized the transformative nature of the initiative, which brings together the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union, and private sector players to deliver sustainable energy solutions.

Joseph Nganga, Vice President of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), praised the reforms spearheaded by President Bio, underscoring the significance of Sierra Leone’s progress in the energy sector. “Your leadership is driving the country to deliver ambitious yet achievable goals in electrification, making energy reliable and affordable for Sierra Leoneans,” he said.

Welcoming the delegates and partners, President Bio expressed gratitude for their commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s energy agenda. He acknowledged the longstanding challenges of energy supply and reliability in the country, reiterating his government’s resolve to overcome them.

“Energy is a prerequisite for development. As a small nation, we are determined to emerge from these challenges through strategic partnerships with global institutions and stakeholders,” President Bio affirmed. He assured the delegation of Sierra Leone’s readiness to collaborate in advancing innovative energy solutions for the benefit of its citizens and the continent at large.

The courtesy call signifies a major step in Sierra Leone’s energy transition journey, with Mission 300 and its global partners positioning the nation as a leader in renewable and affordable energy access in Africa.