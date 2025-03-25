Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Leadership Of Ferensola Organisation, Appreciates Support For Government Agenda

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 25 March 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio warmly welcomed the leadership and a cross-section of members of the Ferensola Organisation at State House. The delegation paid a courtesy visit to pledge their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the President and his administration.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Umaru Napoleon Koroma, introduced the delegation, which included Paramount Chiefs from three districts. He described the Ferensola Organisation as a longstanding and influential Kuranko friendship group established in the 1980s to foster unity among their tribesmen. He emphasized that while the group has historically remained non-political, it has played a crucial role in uniting Kurankos across Sierra Leone.

Hon. Paramount Chief Alie Balasama Marah III of Sengbe Chiefdom, Chairman of the Ferensola Council of Paramount Chiefs, expressed gratitude to President Bio for granting them an audience. He outlined the organisation’s core objectives, which include preserving and passing down Kuranko cultural heritage, supporting members of their community, and contributing to national development. The Paramount Chief affirmed their unwavering loyalty to the President and formally entrusted the revival of the Ferensola Organisation into his hands, seeking his support in revitalizing the group.

Dr. Shekou Sesay, leader of the Ferensola Organisation, traced the group’s origins back to the migration of the Kurankos from the Mali Empire. He acknowledged that the organisation has been inactive for some time and stressed the need for its revival under President Bio’s leadership. He further stated that the Ferensola Organisation comprises the 14 Paramount Chiefs from Koinadugu, Falaba, and Tonkolili districts, along with their traditional authorities and subjects. Dr. Sesay assured the President of their steadfast dedication and commitment to ensuring the success of his administration and its national development agenda.

In his remarks, President Julius Maada Bio expressed deep appreciation for the formation and mission of the Ferensola Organisation, commending its efforts in preserving cultural identity and promoting unity among the Kuranko people. He lauded the Kuranko community for their loyalty, diligence, and invaluable contributions to national development.

Reflecting on his personal journey, President Bio acknowledged the support he has received from the Kuranko people throughout his military and political career. He recognized the significant role played by his former military mentors, many of whom were Kurankos, in shaping him into the leader he is today.

“I deeply value the Kuranko people because of their unique attributes, which I believe this organisation has successfully passed down from generation to generation. I urge you all to ensure that your children receive quality education, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of their districts and the nation as a whole,” President Bio stated.