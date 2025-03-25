High Commissioner-Designate To Kenya And Deputy High Commissioner-Designate To Nigeria Bid Farewell To President Bio, Commit To Effectively Represent Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown,Tuesday, 25 March 2025 – His Excellency, Rtd. Lieutenant General Patrick K. Lavahun, High Commissioner-designate to Kenya, and Rtd. Major General Dauda Fred Alpha, Deputy High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria, officially took leave of office today, bidding farewell to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

In a formal farewell ceremony at state house, both High Commissioners expressed profound gratitude to President Bio for entrusting them with the opportunity to serve Sierra Leone on the diplomatic front.

In response, President Bio congratulated both appointees and expressed his utmost confidence in their ability to represent Sierra Leone effectively.

“Kenya and Nigeria are strategic hubs for investment in Africa. I have no doubt that both of you will work diligently to strengthen Sierra Leone’s diplomatic and economic ties with these nations. I want to assure you of my full support during your tenure,” President Bio affirmed.

The President also commended the distinguished service of the two former military officers, acknowledging their dedication to the nation.

“You have served Sierra Leone with honor in the military, and now you have a new mission in diplomacy. A lot is expected of you, and I trust that you will serve with the same dedication and excellence. I wish you both success in your new roles. Congratulations and good luck,” he concluded.