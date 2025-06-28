Sierra Leone’s President Bio Unveils Chapter One Multipurpose Center, Urges More Sierra Leoneans To Lead In Entrepreneurship

Lumley, Freetown, Friday, 27 June, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the Chapter One Multipurpose Center in Lumley, a state-of-the-art facility that includes a bar, restaurant, and entertainment space. The center, owned by Sierra Leonean entrepreneur Fassally Tarawally, is being hailed as a milestone in Sierra Leone’s growing tourism and hospitality sector.

The event brought together government officials, tourism stakeholders, and members of the public to witness what many described as a shining example of local entrepreneurship responding to President Bio’s call for private-sector-led growth.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Permanent Secretary Edward Kwame Yankson commended President Bio for his bold vision for the tourism sector. “This facility brings together hospitality, culture, and entertainment. It is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to creating job opportunities for young people, what we refer to as Human Capital Development,” he stated.

Mr. Yankson also emphasized the role of such facilities in boosting the country’s tourism profile. “This is where Sierra Leonean culture will shine. Tourism is everybody’s business, and this launch gives hope to our creative industry,” he added, congratulating the management of Chapter One for their pioneering effort.

In his address, President Bio expressed deep satisfaction with the center’s completion and its impact on the tourism and entertainment landscape. “I’m delighted to unveil this vibrant facility, a fulfillment of my vision to see the private sector thrive. This is proof that local investors are heeding my call to invest in Sierra Leone,” the President said.

He lauded Mr. Fassally Tarawally for his patriotic initiative, noting that Chapter One stands as a testament to what Sierra Leoneans can achieve when given the right environment. “Yes, this is owned by a Sierra Leonean and built in Sierra Leone. We can do it,” he declared.

President Bio also outlined the strides his government has made in making Sierra Leone a more attractive tourism destination. These include the commissioning of a brand-new international airport, the introduction of direct flights to the United Kingdom, and ongoing projects like the Innovation Center at the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

“Let us not only celebrate this structure today, but also the brighter future we are building together for Sierra Leone,” the President concluded.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Fassally Tarawally, CEO of Chapter One, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the President for providing the enabling environment. “Today is not just an unveiling of a magnificent structure, it is the birth of a dream. Mr. President, you turned my dream into a destination, and I am more inspired than ever to invest in my country,” he said.

The event ended with the official unveiling of the luxurious center by President Bio, who expressed pride in inaugurating a facility that exemplifies Sierra Leonean talent, ambition, and enterprise.

For more inquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl