Sierra Leone’s President Dr. Julius Maada Bio Concludes State Visit To Egypt After Fruitful Deliberations With President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Cairo, Egypt, 27th March 2025 – H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has successfully concluded his state visit to Egypt, following high-level discussions with H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Ittehadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo.

During their private one-on-one meeting, President El-Sisi expressed his pleasure at hosting President Bio, reaffirming the strong bilateral ties between Egypt and Sierra Leone and the potential for deeper collaboration.

“I am pleased to meet my brother, President Bio, and I look forward to strengthening cooperation between Egypt and Sierra Leone in various sectors,” President El-Sisi stated.

President Bio, in his remarks, extended gratitude to President El-Sisi for the warm reception and invitation. He highlighted the productive discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on regional and multilateral issues. Both leaders emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture, health, transport and aviation, marine and fisheries, defense, education, and political collaboration.

President Bio also reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to global peace and security, emphasizing its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He reiterated Sierra Leone’s dedication to advocating for the common African position on UN Security Council reform, based on the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, to address the structural imbalance and historical injustices against Africa.

“Sierra Leone will continue to champion Africa’s rightful representation at the United Nations Security Council, ensuring that our collective voice is heard and respected in global governance,” President Bio stated.

As part of the visit, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Additionally, President Bio visited an integrated livestock and dairy production complex in El-Sadat City, Menoufia Governorate. The 1,000-acre facility houses 5,000 milking cows, with a daily milk production capacity of 150 tons, alongside 3,000 fattening cattle. The visit underscores Sierra Leone’s commitment to agricultural development and its interest in exploring potential collaborations with Egypt in this sector.

President Julius Maada Bio’s visit to Egypt marks another milestone in fostering stronger diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.