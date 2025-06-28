Idris Elba Pays Courtesy Call On President Bio, Reaffirms Commitment To Sherbro Island Investment Project

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Thursday, June 26, 2025 – British actor and entrepreneur Idris Elba, accompanied by his team from Sherbro Alliance Partners (SAP) Ltd, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to express gratitude for the Government’s support and the recent parliamentary ratification of the Sherbro Island investment project.

The visit marks a significant milestone in the realization of the Sherbro Island transformation initiative, an ambitious public-private partnership aimed at turning the island into a thriving hub for tourism, business, and economic growth.

Mr. Elba thanked the President and Parliament for their steadfast commitment to the project. “I want to formally express my appreciation to the Government and the Parliament of Sierra Leone for the ratification of the Sherbro Alliance Partners agreement,” he said. “This milestone represents years of perseverance, and we are excited to move into this next phase. Mr. President, your support is more important now than ever, and we are deeply honored to have you as a partner in realizing this vision.”

Elba also emphasized the personal and symbolic significance of the project, noting President Bio’s own roots in the Bonthe District. “Sherbro Island holds a special place in your heart, Sir, and we know how meaningful this is to you and the people of Sierra Leone. We look forward to your continued support as we work to bring this vision to life,” he added.

In response, President Bio reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for investment and tourism. He lauded Parliament for its role in ratifying the agreement and welcomed the progress being made. “This project is personal for me, not just because I come from Bonthe, but because I believe in its potential to unlock major investment and tourism opportunities for Sierra Leone,” President Bio stated. “It is our collective responsibility to position Sierra Leone as a destination where investment can thrive. This project is just the beginning.”

The Sherbro Alliance Partners Project is a flagship public-private partnership initiative designed to transform Sherbro Island into a modern city that drives economic growth, creates jobs, and positions Sierra Leone as a regional hub for tourism and investment.

