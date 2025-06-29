Sierra Leoneans Celebrate Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Historic Election As Chairman Of ECOWAS Authority

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Saturday, June 28, 2025 – Sierra Leoneans from across the country gathered in a jubilant show of support at the Presidential Lodge in Freetown to celebrate His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio following his historic election as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

From the security sector to civil society, Parliament to international guests, messages of goodwill and congratulations poured in, recognizing President Bio’s consistent and transformative leadership that has elevated Sierra Leone’s global standing.

Major General Amara Idara Bangura, Chief of Defence Staff, lauded the President’s commitment to national service and international diplomacy. “From chairing the United Nations Security Council to now leading ECOWAS, you’ve lifted Sierra Leone’s name with pride. The Armed Forces stand ready to support your regional leadership,” he affirmed.

Inspector General of Police William Fayia Sellu added that President Bio has significantly contributed to national dignity and security. “You have restored value to this country’s image. We thank God for you and proudly stand behind your leadership,” he noted.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Timothy Kabba, praised the President’s humility and integrity. “Your presence in humanity defines your leadership. You’ve taken on this role at a time of regional uncertainty, and we believe you will lead ECOWAS with the same strength and peacebuilding spirit you demonstrated here in Sierra Leone.”

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Sengeh Paul Thomas Esq., congratulated the President on behalf of the House of Parliament, stating: “This is a proud moment for Sierra Leone. From championing UN Security Council reforms to being entrusted by your peers to lead ECOWAS, your leadership continues to inspire confidence at home and abroad.”

In a deeply moving moment during the event, a special delegation from the Parliament of Liberia presented President Bio with a commemorative plaque as a symbol of regional solidarity and admiration. The plaque was handed over by Hon. Rebecca Wesseh, a member of the Liberian Parliament, who delivered a passionate speech

“Mr. President, your election as Chairman of ECOWAS is not just a victory for Sierra Leone. it is a beacon of hope for all of West Africa. Liberia stands with you. We have watched your journey and are proud to call you a brother and a leader. Please accept this plaque as a token of our admiration, and may it remind you that across this region, many hearts beat with yours.”

Representing the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio extended heartfelt congratulations to her husband and to the nation. “Your Excellency, the world loves you because you lead with vision and integrity. African First Ladies stand firmly beside you, we are ready to support your priorities and help shape the future of this region.”

In his response, President Bio expressed deep gratitude to the crowd for their overwhelming support. “I am here today because of your trust and belief. This is not just my victory, it is Sierra Leone’s moment. We are a great people with incredible potential. We must continue to dream, to believe, and to lead.”

He reflected on his journey from national leadership to regional prominence. “This election is a promise fulfilled. Many doubted our ability to lead globally, but today we are not only leading Sierra Leone, we are shaping the destiny of West Africa.”

President Bio also acknowledged the two institutions that molded his leadership, namely, the Bo Government Secondary School and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces. “These institutions taught me discipline, service, and the value of sacrifice. I have never sought power for its own sake, my purpose has always been to serve you, the people. That is why I continue to invest in human capital development.”

The ceremony concluded with a renewed sense of unity and optimism, as Sierra Leoneans celebrated a proud chapter in their nation’s history, led by a man whose leadership continues to inspire beyond borders.

