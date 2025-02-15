Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over AU C-10 Meeting And Endorsement Of 25th Report

African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Saturday, 15 February 2025 – On the sidelines of the 38th Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Coordinator of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council, convened a strategic meeting to advance Africa’s stance on UN Security Council reform.

The C-10 Heads of State and Government engaged in constructive deliberations, reaffirming the Common African Position, as articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration. The position advocates for two permanent seats with all privileges and prerogatives, including the right of veto, and two additional non-permanent seats for Africa in a reformed Security Council.

During the meeting, the Committee endorsed the 25th Report of the C-10, along with the Outcome of the Eleventh Meeting of C-10 Foreign Ministers held in Algiers, Algeria, from June 9–10, 2024. The accompanying draft Decision was also approved, paving the way for these documents to be presented to the African Union Assembly for formal adoption.

Welcoming His Excellency Philemon Yang, President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) for the 79th Session, as a Special Guest, President Bio emphasized the importance of his leadership in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform. “His Excellency Yang’s role will be instrumental in advancing the progress made in previous sessions,” President Bio noted, highlighting the significance of sustained dialogue and strategic engagement.

The endorsement of the 25th Report signals Africa’s unwavering commitment to achieving equitable representation in the United Nations Security Council, reflecting the continent’s growing influence in global governance.