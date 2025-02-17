Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Universal Immunisation At High-Level African Union Meeting

Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa, Sunday, 16 February 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has urged African leaders and citizens to work collectively towards achieving universal immunisation across the continent. Speaking as the keynote speaker at the High-Level Side Event themed “Reaffirming Africa’s Commitment to Immunisation: A Call for Action to Strengthen Health Systems,” President Bio emphasized the need for bold leadership and urgent action to safeguard the health and well-being of African populations.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit, reviewed Africa’s progress on immunisation, building on the Addis Declaration on Immunisation (ADI), which since 2017 has significantly boosted vaccine coverage, political support, and delivery systems across the continent.

In his opening remarks, President Bio stated, “There is no greater measure of a nation’s progress than the health and well-being of its people. Vaccines are the silent architects of a nation’s strength; they fortify our communities and save lives.” He underscored that universal access to immunisation not only protects public health but also shields African economies from collapse during health crises, ensuring resilience and preparedness.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s experiences with epidemics, including Ebola and COVID-19, President Bio highlighted the crucial role of strong immunisation systems in national security. He stated, “One of the most important lessons we have learnt is that a strong immunisation system is not optional, it is fundamental to national security.”

President Bio shared Sierra Leone’s remarkable achievements under his leadership, noting that by the end of 2024, the country’s national immunisation coverage had reached record levels. He highlighted that measles vaccinations achieved 95% coverage, DPT3 vaccinations reached 97% coverage, and the newly introduced malaria vaccine reached 71% of eligible children. Sierra Leone is not just talking but leading. “We refuse to accept a status quo where preventable diseases continue to claim lives,” President Bio asserted.

In a powerful call to action, President Bio urged African leaders to ensure that every child on the continent has access to life-saving vaccines, regardless of where they are born. He emphasized, “This is not charity; it is common sense.”

In his closing remarks, President Bio appealed to African leaders, international partners, civil society, and stakeholders to take ownership of Africa’s immunisation agenda. He stressed, “Africa’s immunisation agenda must be owned and led by Africans today, with an urgency that cannot be overstated. We cannot depend indefinitely on external funding, nor can we afford to be reactive. Immunisation must be seen as a non-negotiable pillar of national security—because, without a healthy population, nothing else matters”

The event concluded with Dr. Austin Demby, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health and Sanitation, delivering a powerful statement on behalf of the African Union Ministers of Health. He reaffirmed the continent’s commitment to advancing the immunisation agenda and acknowledged Sierra Leone’s pivotal role in championing this cause.