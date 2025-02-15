Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, Elected President Of The Organisation Of African First Ladies For Development

African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa – Saturday, 15 February 2025 – Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has been elected President of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) at the 29th General Assembly held during the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She will serve a two-year mandate, following a closely contested election against Her Excellency Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Her Excellency Dr. Ana Dias Lourenço, First Lady of Angola, was elected as Vice President of OAFLAD. The announcement was made after a closed-session deliberation on day four of the African Union Summit, where all African First Ladies cast their votes.

In his congratulatory message, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, described his wife’s election as “a huge success,” emphasizing her unwavering commitment to championing the rights and empowerment of women and girls. “Your dedication is nothing short of inspiring,” President Bio remarked. “I am excited to see how, in this new role, you will amplify the voices of women and girls across Africa. Let’s go, Fatima!”

The official announcement from OAFLAD stated, “We are delighted to confirm the election results. Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, is the new President of OAFLAD, and Her Excellency Dr. Ana Dias Lourenço, First Lady of Angola, is the Vice President.”

Following the announcement, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio received congratulatory messages from First Ladies across Africa, including Her Excellency Mrs. Rachel Ruto, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, who expressed her support for the newly elected leadership.

The Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) was established in 2002 as the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) to provide a united voice for Africa’s most vulnerable populations, particularly women and children affected by HIV and AIDS. Over the years, OAFLAD has evolved into a prominent continental platform advocating for women’s empowerment, maternal and child health, and a broad range of development issues.

Under the leadership of Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, OAFLAD is poised to further its mission of empowering women and girls across Africa, building on her legacy of advocacy and commitment to social development.