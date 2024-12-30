Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Officially Opens Bo Homecoming Cultural Festival, Affirming Commitment To Peace And National Cohesion

Bo Mini Stadium, Bo City, Monday, 30 December 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially inaugurated the Bo Homecoming Cultural Festival under the theme, “Our Heritage Promotes Peace and Development.” The President reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to fostering peace and national cohesion.

The festival, which serves as a platform to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Bo district, gathered locals from across its 16 chiefdoms and beyond. Attendees were treated to vibrant cultural displays, exhibitions of farm produce, traditional attire, and a variety of local food and drinks.

A highlight of the festival was the procession of Paramount Chiefs, each adorned in traditional regalia and accompanied by their traditional leaders and dance troupes. The chiefs showcased their unique customs and traditions, providing a vivid depiction of Sierra Leone’s diverse heritage before the President and First Lady.

In his address, President Bio expressed gratitude to the event organizers for creating an avenue to celebrate the nation’s culture and traditions. He emphasized the importance of preserving these lifeways, handed down by forefathers, and stressed the need for younger generations to connect with their heritage.

“As a nation, we must ensure that our children understand our customs and traditions,” President Bio remarked. “If caution is not taken, the next generation may lose touch with their mother’s or father’s language.” He also commended the Paramount Chiefs for their cultural displays, which he said evoked memories of the chieftaincy institution’s historical significance.

The President lauded the festival’s role in uniting people, fostering diversity, and strengthening peace and national cohesion. He underscored that development thrives in an environment of peace and applauded the organizers for making the festival a cornerstone of the national calendar.

Chairman of the organizing committee, Abdulai Bum Wai, expressed appreciation to the President and First Lady for gracing the festival. He highlighted the event’s significance as a reminder of the nation’s culture and tradition, noting Bo district’s leadership in promoting peace and unity.

Dr. Prince Alex Harding, Acting Chairman of the All Political Parties Association, commended the festival as a testament to the prevailing peace in Sierra Leone. He reiterated the association’s role in collaborating with the government for national development and fostering constructive dialogue.

The event also featured a cultural performance by Dr. Kposo Wai and his troupe, who donned costumes in the national colors of green, white, and blue. The durbar of the 16 Paramount Chiefs added grandeur to the festival, emphasizing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

The Bo Homecoming Cultural Festival, which began on 25 December 2024, is scheduled to conclude on 1 January 2025.