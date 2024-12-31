Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Feed Orphans, Physically Challenged Persons, And Vulnerable Groups In Bo City

Jonathan’s Child Care Ministries, Bo City – Monday, 30 December 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, alongside First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio and their family, demonstrated their commitment to the most vulnerable members of society by hosting a feeding program for orphans, physically challenged individuals, and vulnerable groups in Bo City. The event brought together beneficiaries from 17 orphanages and aged homes across the municipality, rekindling their hope and reaffirming the government’s dedication to inclusive support.

The First Lady, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, expressed gratitude to members of Parliament, teachers, caregivers, and the families of vulnerable children for their selfless efforts in nurturing and educating them. She highlighted the President’s longstanding dedication to championing the welfare of physically challenged individuals and ensuring their concerns are addressed. She underscored that the visit was a continuation of his commitment, even before he assumed the presidency.

“The President’s presence here is to celebrate with you, restore your hope, and remind you that your status does not define your potential. Through the Free Quality Education initiative, we are investing in your future to build a better Sierra Leone,” the First Lady said.

President Bio commended Hon. Massay Ngahinteh Aruna and her team for coordinating the event, which created a platform for orphans and vulnerable persons to benefit from the gesture. He extended heartfelt appreciation to the teachers and caregivers for their dedicated service, acknowledging the significant challenges they face daily. The President encouraged the children, emphasizing their mental capability and potential to succeed. “There is nothing wrong with you mentally or physically. Take advantage of the Free Quality Education provided by this government to unlock your potential and help transform our beloved country,” he said.

President Bio further reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting children with special needs and ensuring inclusivity, regardless of status, ethnicity, or region. “You are the future of Sierra Leone, and my family and I are here today because we believe in you and your dreams,” he added.

The event also featured a heartfelt speech by Madiana Suma, a representative of the orphans, who expressed gratitude to President Bio for his consistent support. She lauded the Free Quality Education initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on the educational sector through the provision of subventions, learning materials, and the school feeding program.

Madiana also praised the First Lady for her “Hands Off Our Girls” campaign, which she credited with protecting and uplifting girls across the country. She concluded by appealing to the President to continue prioritizing the welfare of orphans, physically challenged individuals, and vulnerable children to promote inclusive national development.

The program concluded with the distribution of rice, soap, and other cooking essentials to the beneficiaries, further cementing the administration’s commitment to their well-being