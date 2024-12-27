President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio Celebrate Christmas And Boxing Day On Bonthe Island

Bonthe Island, Bonthe District, 27th December, 2024 – This Christmas and Boxing Day, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio celebrated on Bonthe Island, engaging in a variety of activities that reflect their family tradition and aim to strengthen community ties while embracing the festive spirit.

On Christmas Day, the First Family joined parishioners at the renowned St. Patrick’s Church for a heartfelt service filled with worship and prayer. During this special gathering, President Bio conveyed his joy in celebrating with the congregation and reiterated his commitment to supporting the Bonthe District. In recognition of his significant contributions to the development of the Parish, he was honored with a certificate of appreciation.

Later in the day, President Bio and First Lady visited Bonthe Municipal Hospital, where they distributed traditional Christmas gifts to children and nurses, bringing joy to many families. Furthering his dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities, President Bio inaugurated a new diagnostic center. In addition, they attended the finals of the “Maada Bio Trophy” football competition at the Mini Stadium.

The festivities continued on Boxing Day, with the President and First Lady participating in various activities that highlighted the Island’s rich traditions. They observed an exhilarating Canoe Competition featuring multiple teams, presenting trophies and prizes to the winners. The duo also enjoyed a grand cultural festival showcasing chiefdom competitions alongside performances by talented artists.

This visit reflects a cherished tradition for the First Family, emphasizing President Bio’s commitment to engaging with local communities, preserving cultural heritage, and spreading joy during the holiday season. The residents of Bonthe were honored to welcome the First Family, proudly showcasing the district’s vibrant traditions and ongoing developmental efforts.