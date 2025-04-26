Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Global Leaders At Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome, Italy

Vatican City, 26 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone joined over 250,000 mourners in St. Peter’s Square today to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, the 266th Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. The Requiem Mass, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, drew dignitaries from more than 130 foreign delegations, including heads of state, royalty, and religious leaders.

President Bio, a devout Catholic, stood alongside fellow African leaders such as President William Ruto of Kenya, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Joâo Manuel Gonçalves of Angola, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic and President Brice Nguema of Gabon. International dignitaries included U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, former U.S President Joe Biden and Prince William representing King Charles III.

In his homily, Cardinal Re reflected on Pope Francis’ 12-year pontificate, emphasizing his commitment to humility, inclusivity, and service to the marginalized. He described Pope Francis as “a shepherd of the people,” noting his efforts to build a Church that is open to everyone, especially the least and the last among us.

President Bio’s attendance underscored his deep personal faith and solidarity with the global Catholic community. “Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and compassion,” President Bio remarked. “His dedication to peace, social justice, and interfaith dialogue resonated deeply with the people of Sierra Leone and across Africa.”

The funeral procession concluded with Pope Francis’ burial at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiori, honoring his request for a humble resting place. His coffin, a simple wooden casket adorned with a crucifix and his coat of arms, reflected his commitment to simplicity and humility.

As the world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, President Bio’s participation in the funeral highlights the profound impact of the Pontiff’s message of compassion and unity.

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl