National Revenue Authority Board Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Updates On Revenue Mobilization Efforts

State House, Freetown, Thursday, July 3, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio today received members of the Board of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) at State House, where the delegation briefed him on the authority’s ongoing activities and performance.

Board Chairman Mr. Kabineh Kallon, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to President Bio for granting them audience and congratulated him on his recent election as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. He noted that the visit was to update the President on the NRA’s work, acknowledging that despite the numerous challenges faced by the authority, it has remained committed to mobilizing revenue for the State.

Commissioner-General Madam Jeneba Bangura reaffirmed the NRA’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate. She acknowledged the operational challenges but assured the President that the authority is working diligently to enhance revenue collection and improve compliance across the board.

In his response, President Bio welcomed the NRA delegation and expressed appreciation for the briefing. He emphasized the critical importance of the NRA’s work to the country’s development.

“Your sole mandate is to mobilize revenue for the State. The State can only function effectively when it has the resources to do so,” the President stated. He described the NRA as the “breadbasket of the nation” and urged the Board to remain vigilant and proactive in generating income that can be used to finance national development priorities.

Board member Madam Memuna Rogers, also addressed the meeting, highlighting the progress and initiatives made in maximizing revenue mobilization. She further explained that the NRA had instituted enhanced compliance measures to encourage taxpayers to meet their obligations, a move that will be critical in meeting next year’s revenue targets.

The visit reaffirmed the NRA’s commitment to supporting national development through consistent and improved revenue generation.

