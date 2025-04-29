Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Leadership Of Labour Congress Ahead Of Workers’ Day, Commits To National Social Dialogue

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 29 April 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio today received the leadership of the Sierra Leone Labour Congress at State House, where they provided updates on preparations for this year’s International Workers’ Day and expressed appreciation for progress made in the labour sector under his leadership.

Leading the engagement, the Minister of Labour, Employment, and Social Security, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, thanked President Bio for creating time to meet with the Labour Congress ahead of the upcoming celebration. He noted that this year’s event would be unique and educational, highlighting and celebrating distinguished individuals who have served across various fields of work.

Minister Swaray also briefed the President on the recently concluded Social Dialogue sessions, which he confirmed will now become a permanent structure guided by a clear and forward-looking blueprint.

T

he President of the Sierra Leone Labour Congress, Mohamed Sallieu Bangura, expressed gratitude for the President’s openness and willingness to meet with them ahead of each Workers’ Day commemoration. He commended the major reforms implemented in the labour sector during President Bio’s tenure and called for continued collaboration between the government and the Labour Congress.

In his contribution, the Secretary-General of the Sierra Leone Labour Congress, Max K. Conteh, remarked that unlike past engagements where complaints dominated the agenda, their visit this time was to commend the President for the sector’s notable achievements. He highlighted the establishment of the Social Dialogue Forum and continuous government engagement as indicators of real progress.

Mr. Conteh emphasized that, since President Bio’s election, Sierra Leone has not experienced any major industrial strike, a stability he attributed to the government’s timely and commendable review of key labour laws. He further disclosed that Sierra Leone now boasts one of the most progressive labour law regimes in the world.

Importantly, Mr. Conteh revealed that, since 1985, Sierra Leone had not been fulfilling its financial obligations to the International Labour Organization (ILO), which had barred the country from voting at ILO meetings. However, under President Bio’s administration, all arrears have been settled, and regular contributions are now being made, restoring the nation’s voting rights and strengthening its voice on the global labour platform.

In response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Labour Congress leadership for their time and dedication, underscoring that such engagements are essential for resolving issues between government and labour stakeholders. He acknowledged the global impact of industrial issues on development and security but noted that Sierra Leone’s proactive approach to managing such matters through dialogue has kept the peace and strengthened cooperation.

“Dialogue has proven to be an effective tool in our national development efforts,” President Bio stated. “As leaders, we have used constructive engagement to resolve concerns in the best interest of the nation. Getting things right is not a weakness. it is about ensuring that our workers are heard and their welfare is prioritized.”

T

he President also expressed satisfaction with the institutionalization of the Social Dialogue mechanism, pledging his continued commitment to structured, responsive, and transparent governance in the labour sector. He assured Congress of their right to raise concerns and the government’s duty to provide a functional platform to address them.

President Bio commended Minister Swarray for maintaining industrial peace in the sector and lauded the Labour Congress for its demonstrated patriotism. He concluded by urging all Sierra Leoneans not to underestimate their individual contributions, stating, “Every citizen plays a vital role in the development of our beloved country.”

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

Email: info@statehouse.gov.sl