Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inaugurates National Governing Council For APRM, Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency And Accountability

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 30 April 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially inaugurated the National Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) at State House, reinforcing Sierra Leone’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and democratic accountability.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the country’s governance reform efforts and reaffirms Sierra Leone’s active participation in the APRM, a Pan-African initiative dedicated to promoting self-assessment, institutional strengthening, and peer learning among African states.

In his remarks, the Minister of Public Administration and Political Affairs and APRM National Focal Point, Hon. Amara Kallon, emphasized the mechanism’s crucial role in fostering democratic resilience, enhancing governance systems, and facilitating inclusive national dialogue. He highlighted that the Council will oversee Sierra Leone’s second country self-assessment and peer review process, ensure broad-based stakeholder consultations, and support policy measures that improve government efficiency and public accountability.

Delivering his inaugural statement, Professor Duramany Lakkoh, Chairperson of the APRM National Governing Council, outlined the Council’s core mandates. He also announced that the Council will coordinate the 3rd High-Level Forum on South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development, positioning Sierra Leone as a hub for peer learning and collaborative governance.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the newly appointed Council members and commended their dedication and expertise. He charged them to uphold the principles of transparency, integrity, and inclusive governance as they lead Sierra Leone’s APRM efforts. The President reiterated the importance of strong leadership and institutional accountability, emphasizing the APRM’s role in ensuring that governance structures remain responsive, efficient, and citizen-centered.

With the establishment of the APRM National Governing Council, Sierra Leone further strengthens its commitment to democratic resilience, governance reforms, and regional cooperation,” President Bio stated. “The APRM provides an invaluable framework for self-reflection, peer learning, and evidence-based policymaking—ensuring that our national governance structures evolve to meet the aspirations of our people.”

With this inauguration, Sierra Leone solidifies its role as an active and forward-looking member of the African Peer Review Mechanism, aligning its national governance practices with continental and international democratic standards.

