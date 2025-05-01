Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Reaffirms Commitment To Workers’ Dignity And Economic Empowerment On Labour Day

Freetown, May 1, 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the dignity of workers and fostering economic empowerment through inclusive labour reforms and social protections.

Addressing attendees at this year’s Labour Day celebration, held at the Miata Conference Hall, President Bio paid tribute to the nation’s workers – teachers, healthcare professionals, farmers, miners, artisans, and informal sector operators, describing them as “the true architects of our nation’s progress.”

“Today, I wear two hats: President and Worker,” he declared. “As a public servant, I am humbled to celebrate this Labour Day alongside you. And as your President, I pledge to continue striving for a future in which all workers are treated with dignity and respect.”

President Bio emphasized that his administration views labour not just as a means of survival but as a path to prosperity and national transformation. He underscored the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and agriculture to support a productive and skilled workforce.

Highlighting key achievements since 2018, the President noted the establishment of the Wages and Compensation Commission to address wage disparities, reforms in education and healthcare systems to build a capable and healthy workforce, legislative reviews to align labour laws with international standards, and ongoing efforts to extend social security coverage to workers in the informal sector.

In a significant announcement, the President directed the Ministry of Employment, Labour, and Social Security to begin negotiations for a new national minimum wage, describing it as a “fundamental step toward ensuring every worker can live with dignity.”

President Bio also acknowledged the informal economy’s crucial role and outlined his administration’s intention to formalize and support informal workers, including petty traders, transport operators, and small-scale artisans. He announced plans to expand access to the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) for these workers.

Calling for social dialogue over industrial conflict, he pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Sierra Leone Labour Congress and the Employers’ Federation to promote workplace harmony and sustained growth.

In his closing remarks, President Bio urged workers to embrace innovation, upskill, and actively engage in workplace dialogue. He encouraged employers to invest in their human capital and called on development partners to support labour market institutions that enhance productivity and worker well-being.

“This is not an impossible dream,” President Bio concluded. “It is the Sierra Leone that your labour is creating—brick by brick, day by day. Let us commit ourselves to building a nation where every worker’s contribution is valued, labour leads to prosperity, and the dignity of work becomes our national reality.”

The 2025 Labour Day celebrations were marked by renewed optimism, as the government, workers, and partners reaffirmed their collective resolve to advance decent work and inclusive development across Sierra Leone.

