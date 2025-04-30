Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Emphasizes Faith-Based Collaboration For National Development

Freetown, Sierra Leone, 30 April, 2025 – In a significant show of spiritual solidarity, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, renowned Ghanaian evangelist and founder of the United Organization of First Love Churches, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at the State House in Freetown today. The visit highlighted the growing partnership between Sierra Leone’s leadership and faith-based organizations in promoting national development, unity, and moral values.

Bishop Heward-Mills, widely recognized for his continent-wide evangelistic missions, including the “Healing Jesus Campaign,” expressed admiration for President Bio’s leadership and his unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Sierra Leone. The bishop commended the President’s vision of inclusive governance and his emphasis on spiritual and moral renewal as foundations for national transformation.

During their meeting, both leaders reflected on the role of divine guidance in effective leadership and the vital contribution of religious communities in the development process.

President Bio welcomed the bishop’s visit, noting the immense contribution of faith-based initiatives in fostering national unity, social cohesion, and the development. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building a society where moral and spiritual values are integrated into policy-making and national governance.

Bishop Heward-Mills also used the opportunity to offer prayers for President Bio and Sierra Leone.

This visit marks another step in President Bio’s ongoing efforts to engage spiritual leaders in strengthening Sierra Leone’s religious values.

