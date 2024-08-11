Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Hosts Dinner for Security Council Members as Sierra Leone Assumes Historic Role at the United Nations

New York, USA, Sunday 11 August 2024 –His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio hosted an informal dinner Sunday evening for members of the United Nations #UNSC African Union His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio hosted an informal dinner Sunday evening for members of theSecurity Council,, and theCommittee of Ten Heads of State and Government, C-10 group, as he assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council.

#peace #stability This occasion marks a historic achievement for the small West African nation, highlighting its journey from a war-torn country to a beacon ofand, with the support of the United Nations. President Bio’s leadership at the Security Council underscores Sierra Leone’s unique experience and resilience, offering valuable insights into global peacebuilding efforts.

Presiding over debates at the Security Council is a remarkable milestone for Sierra Leone, showcasing the country’s transformation and the critical role it can play on the international stage. For a country that has transitioned from a devastating civil war to a model of post-conflict recovery, this presidency symbolises hope and the potential for smaller nations to contribute meaningfully to global peace and security.

#SierraLeone #peacebuilding #sustainabledevelopment President Bio’s leadership will be crucial in steering discussions on issues that resonate deeply with’s own history, including conflict resolution,, and

During the dinner, President Bio expressed his gratitude to the members of the Security Council and C-10, with a special acknowledgement of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed. He said her presence underscored the importance of Sierra Leone’s role in the global community and the support the country continued to receive from international partners.

As President Bio leads the Security Council, Sierra Leone’s voice will be amplified, bringing attention to the needs and aspirations of smaller nations and reinforcing the principles of peace and cooperation on a global scale.

On Monday, 12 August, President Bio will lead his signature event, the UNSC Debate on “Addressing the Historical Injustice and Enhancing Africa’s Effective Representation in the UN Security Council.”

Sierra Leone believes that Africa’s voice must be heard, and its demands for justice and equity must be met. By rectifying this historical injustice that has plagued the continent, the international community has a momentous opportunity to forge a more equitable and inclusive world order, one that upholds the dignity and aspirations of all nations, irrespective of their size or stature.

