Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Assumes Role as President of the UN Security Council, Expresses Optimism for Productive Engagements

New York, Saturday, 10 August 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has arrived in New York to assume his role as President of the United Nations Security Council, UNSC, for the month of August.

This marks a historic moment as Sierra Leone takes the helm of the world’s foremost body for maintaining international peace and security after more than half a century.

“I am pleased to announce my safe arrival in New York, where I look forward to presiding over several critical sessions as we lead the United Nations Security Council this August,” President Bio stated. “I am confident that our efforts will yield significant and impactful outcomes.”

President Bio emphasised the significance of this opportunity for the small West African nation.

“Today is truly a landmark moment in our history as we begin our presidency of the United Nations Security Council,” he remarked. “Our goal is to facilitate meaningful dialogue rooted in mutual trust and respect, aiming for peaceful and sustainable resolutions to conflicts and addressing global challenges collectively.”

President Bio also underscored the importance of advocating for UNSC reforms during his presidency, particularly concerning Africa’s representation.

“We will work closely with the P5 and regional groups to vigorously pursue Security Council reform, ensuring the inclusive and equitable representation of Africa’s 1.2 billion people. Seventy-nine years after the founding of the United Nations, it is time to correct this historical injustice.”

The President is scheduled to receive a comprehensive briefing today from Sierra Leone’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, Michael Imran Kanu Esq, and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Alhaji Timothy Kabba.

On Monday, 12 August, President Bio will lead his signature event, the UNSC Debate on “Addressing the Historical Injustice and Enhancing Africa’s Effective Representation in the UN Security Council.”

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit Email: info@statehouse.gov.sl