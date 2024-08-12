Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses the United Nations Security Council Debate on International Peace and Security, Calls for Two Permanent Seats for Africa

UN Headquarters, New York, Monday, 12 August 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, serving as President of the United Nations Security Council for August 2024, has addressed the Council’s debate on maintaining international peace and security.

In his address on the theme, “The Historical Injustice and Enhancing Africa’s Effective Representation in the UN Security Council”, President Bio highlighted the historical injustices faced by Africa within the UN structure, pointing to the Common African Position as expressed in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

“Africa has articulated a clear and compelling vision and model for reform, one that ensures equitable representation and meaningful participation of Africa in the Council,” he stated.

He emphasised that “the Security Council’s current structure reflects an outdated world order, an era that fails to recognise Africa’s growing importance and contributions.”

Reiterating Africa’s demand, President Bio stated, “Africa demands two permanent seats in the UN Security Council and two additional non-permanent seats, bringing the total number of non-permanent seats to five. The African Union will choose the African Permanent Members.

“Despite being home to over 1.3 billion people and the 54 African countries making up 28 per cent of the total membership of the UN, with significant contributions to peacekeeping and conflict resolution, Africa remains grossly underrepresented in this vital organ of the UN.”

He further noted, “It is now a settled view that the UN Security Council needs reforming. The imperative for reform is irrefutable. Nearly 80 years after its creation, the Council has been stuck in time.”

Addressing the broader implications of this underrepresentation, President Bio remarked, “Africa remains the unquestionable victim. With the absence of structural change, the Security Council’s performance and legitimacy remain questionable.” He underscored that “the legacy of colonialism, economic exploitation, and political marginalization has left deep scars on the continent, affecting its development, stability, and influence in international affairs.”

President Bio concluded by urging immediate action, stressing, “In rectifying the historical injustice that has long plagued the continent, the UN has an opportunity to forge a more just and inclusive world order that honours the dignity and aspirations of all nations, regardless of their size or stature. Now is the time for action. Africa cannot wait any longer.”

The debate featured insightful briefings from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Denis Francis.

Contributions were also made by other UNSC members, representatives of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform (C-10), and other representatives, all supporting the need to address the historical injustice and enhance Africa’s effective representation in the UN Security Council.

