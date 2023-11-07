Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs to Attend The Africa Investment Forum In Morocco, Proceeds For Saudi-Arab Summit In Saudi Arabia

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 7 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed to join colleague Heads of State and Government with other global leaders in the Kingdom of Morocco to attend the 2023 edition of the Africa Investment Forum, AIF.

Internationally recognised as Africa’s foremost forum for fostering trade and investment on the continent, the AIF is convened by the African Development Bank in collaboration with the Kingdom of Morocco and will kick off on 8 November 2023 in Marrakech.

The AIF is also considered a major investment promotion and deal-breaking platform for African countries, especially in such an important era of economic transformation.

From Marrakech, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will proceed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit from 10-11 November 2023. This important summit, under the auspices of the African Union, is expected to showcase the continent’s wide range of economic potentials, including its 1.4 billion market size and vast natural resources.

Since his re-election in June this year, President Bio has been aggressively championing and marketing his government’s five development priorities and Sierra Leone’s attractive investment potentials. At both summits, the President and delegation will canvass Sierra Leone’s attractiveness and readiness for constructive and win-win investment partnerships, including making a strong case for the array of opportunities that exist for investment in the FEED SALONE initiative.

