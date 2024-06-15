Menu

News Post

National Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the Update on the Agreement for National Unity, Freetown, Sierra Leone – 14th June 2024

National Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the Update on the Agreement for National Unity, Freetown, Sierra Leone – 14th June 2024

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Japanese Government Hands Over $16 Million Paediatric Center of Excellence Hospital to Support Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Commitment to Improving Universal Health Coverage

Constituency 132, Lumley, Freetown, Friday 14 June 2024 – Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, has handed over a well-furnished and equipped state-of-the-earth paediatric hospital worth

Read More »
June 14, 2024 No Comments

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Ends Working Visit to Sierra Leone, Assures Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio of Commitment to Strengthening Diplomatic, Bilateral Relations

His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of the Republic of Senegal has ended a day-long working visit to Sierra Leone, meeting President Dr Julius Maada Bio, Vice President Dr Mohamed

Read More »
June 13, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram