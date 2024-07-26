France’s President Macron Hosts Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Other World Leaders at Reception Ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games 2024

Paris, France, Friday 26 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is among the world leaders hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at a reception at the Elysee Palace ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

President Macron, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron, warmly welcomed President Bio and over 70 Heads of State and Government on a majestic red carpet laid out in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace.

Other notable attendees included the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer MP, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, and Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

In addition to the heads of state, other distinguished guests at the Elysee Palace reception included the United States First Lady, Jill Biden, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Following the reception, President Bio and the other world leaders proceeded to the banks of the Seine River, where thousands of spectators gathered to witness the glittering opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024.

The event marked the beginning of a global celebration of sportsmanship and unity, showcasing the best of international athletic talent. The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and officially branded as Paris 2024, is an international multi-sport event that will run from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

