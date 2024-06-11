Keynote Statement by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Sierra Leone Innovates: Tech Summit, Bintumani Conference Center, Freetown – Tuesday 11th June 2024

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 11 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received the combined 2023 Annual and Elections Reports from the Chief Electoral Commissioner and
Seoul, Republic of Korea, Tuesday 4 June 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has expressed hope in the partnership between Sierra Leone and Korea, both now serving
Seoul, Republic of Korea Thursday 30 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio and delegation have arrived in Seoul for the inaugural