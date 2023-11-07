Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Interacts With Compatriots In Morocco, Meets AfDB President on Issues of Mutual Interest

Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco, Tuesday 7 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with Sierra Leoneans living, working and studying in Marrakech and across the Kingdom of Morocco on the eve of the Africa Investment Forum, AIF.

The President expressed delight at the opportunity to interface with his compatriots across different walks of life and from various parts of Morocco, some of whom are studying in the Kingdom.

The students congratulated President Bio on his resounding re-election and commended his government for the impressive strides, especially in human capital government. They also thanked him for the opportunity his government had accorded them to study in Morocco, noting that no such scholarship offers existed before.

“It is the Julius Maada Bio administration that has made it a possibility, and we are very grateful,” one of them said.

His Excellency President Bio encouraged the students and the Sierra Leone community in general to serve as ambassadors and to positively represent their country. He pledged his government’s continued support to the welfare of Sierra Leoneans studying abroad and encouraged them to take back to their country the positive things they had seen in Morocco.

In another development, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio met Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, and they had discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

The AfDB President pledged his Bank’s unflinching support to President Bio’s FEED SALONE programme, urging him to pursue the Lungi Bridge project as a matter of urgent social and economic priority.

