Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives 2024 MCC Scorecard From US Ambassador, Welcomes Independent Assessment of His Government

State House, Freetown, Monday 6 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Millennium Challenge Corporation, MCC, scorecard from the United States of America’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Bryan David Hunt, saying that it is always good to have an independent international assessment of his government.

Ambassador Hunt said he was pleased to let the President know that in the 2024 MCC scorecard, Sierra Leone did very well in the control of corruption and democratic rights, which was good news for the government, adding that Sierra Leone passed 10 out of the 20 indicators.

“This is an excellent way to assess government’s progress. This government has consistently continued to improve on the various scores in the MCC Scorecard,” he told President Bio, noting that in December this year, the MCC Board would meet and take a decision on whether to re-select Sierra Leone for the MCC Compact again.

In response, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Ambassador for bringing the good news to him, stating that his government had consistently done good things, which continued to attract high scores in the MCC assessments.

“From the MCC scorecard, I have seen that my government has consistently made progress in the area of gender, control of corruption, regulatory policies, and health expenditure, employment opportunity, among others. Apart from the MCC compact that we will eventually have to benefit from, it is good for us to know what progress we are making,” he said.

He said he was so happy to have continuously passed the MCC scorecard and promised to continue to work harder for his people, noting that it was good to have the result of an assessment from such an internationally respected and independent organisation about his government.

“Even though 2023 was political and an election year, my government did very well to pass the MCC scorecard. It shows that we did not lose sight of what we had planned to do in 2023,” he told the US Ambassador.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit
info@statehouse.gov.sl

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets Dr Isatou Touray as Envoy of the Uniting to Combat Tropical Diseases, Talks About Country’s Efforts At Addressing Prevalence 

State House, Freetown, Friday 3 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received Dr Isatou Touray, former Vice President of The Gambia and Envoy of the

Read More »
November 3, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister Launches APRM’s Targeted Review Report on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Sierra Leone, Reiterates Government’s Commitments

Bintumani Conference Centre, Freetown, Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, has officially launched the African Peer Review Mechanism’s, APRM, Targeted Review Report on

Read More »
November 1, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram