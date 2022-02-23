Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Crowns 13 Elected Paramount Chiefs, Pays Tribute to Chieftaincy in Traditional and National Governance

Kambia Town, Kambia District, Wednesday 23 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has crowned Paramount Chiefs from 13 chiefdoms across the country, praised their role in traditional and national administration and encouraged quality leadership.

As part of the installation ceremonies, and as an important traditional and customary practice, the President also presented the Staff of Office to the Paramount Chiefs from Pujehun, Fakunya, Lugbu, Yele, Kemukeh, Wara Wara Bafodia, Sanda Taindaren, Dembelia Musaia, Tonko Limba, Salima, Kunike Fulawusu, Jaiama and Sambaia Bendugu chiefdoms.

While presenting the traditional leaders earlier to the President, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tamba Lamina, said his ministry would organise an orientation session for the new paramount chiefs to provide them with guides on how to work with their people, especially on how to manage and avoid conflicts.

He also noted that his ministry was working very hard to achieve the President’s drive of making the institution of paramount chiefs a dignified one.

Addressing the jubilant crowd at the coronation ceremony in Kambia, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio said it was a special occasion for the newly elected paramount chiefs, some of them were young people.

He noted that the venue for the coronation was agreed to because it was also the idea of the Kambia Paramount Chiefs many years ago to establish the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, and they later took it to the south where it became more vibrant.

He also disclosed that he would visit the different parts of Kambia to have a feel of developments his government had made and to know the expectations of the people. “This will help me and my government to know what other development projects to take to the people of Kambia,” he said.

He further admonished the people of Kambia to take advantage of the Free Quality Education his government had initiated, adding that it would certainly benefit children across the country, irrespective of their status and background.

