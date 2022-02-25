Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues Working Visit to Konimaka, Bramaia, Tonko Limba and Masogbala Chiefdoms in the Kambia District

Tonko Limba, Kambia District, Thursday 24 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has continued his visit to four chiefdoms in the Kambia District, expressed appreciation for their support to his government since 2018 and encouraged them to take advantage of the Free Quality Education.

“I may not give physical cash to everyone, but this Free Quality Education initiative is one that will benefit each and every one of you, one way or the other. So, I am encouraging you all to take advantage of it by sending your children to school,” he urged.

He also admonished parents and guardians not to give their child’s hand in marriage while they were still young as that would lead to teenage pregnancy, which could destroy the future of the child.

The chiefdom people expressed gratitude because it was the first time a sitting President was visiting their communities, adding that they were also excited about the government’s efforts at developing the nation, especially with the Free Quality Education.

First Lady Madam Fatima Bio, who also addressed the people of Bramaia, said she was pleased to be there and to talk to them about the dangers of cervical cancer that had destroyed the wombs of women over the years. She noted that on her next visit she would bring some globally approved medication for distribution to prevent women of the district from cancer.

In Tonko Limba, President Bio also commissioned the Manso Dumbuya Technical Vocational Institute, named after the Western Area Chairman of the Sierra Leone People’s Party, where he encouraged the youths of the chiefdom to take advantage of the opportunity and empower themselves so that they could contribute positively to their communities and the country.

Chairman of the ceremonies and Resident Minister Northwest, Alhaji Alpha Sahid Bakar Kanu, said the chiefdoms were witnessing a historic day as they hosted a sitting President who was visiting them to have firsthand information on their aspirations for their communities and the country.

