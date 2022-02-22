Non-Permanent Resident Ambassadors of Vietnam, Czech Republic and Israel Present Letters of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 22 February 2022 – Non-permanent resident Ambassadors of Vietnam, Czech Republic and Israel have called at State House to present their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, making them fully accredited to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Nigeria is also accredited to Sierra Leone.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries started in 2021 after President Bio held a productive bilateral meeting with the President of Vietnam, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, on the margins of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc would later formally invite President Bio to visit his country and expressed a desire for the two countries to establish diplomatic relations.

The Israeli Ambassador, Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa, is resident in Senegal and was appointed in October 2021 to serve Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The official and diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Sierra Leone was established in 1961 when West African nation gained independence.

Ambassador of Czech Republic to Ghana, accredited to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Jan Fury also presented his letter of credence. The landlocked country in Central Europe is bordered by Austria to the south, Germany to the west, Poland to the northeast, and Slovakia to the southeast.

