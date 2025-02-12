Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Champions Rural Transformation At 48th IFAD Governing Council

Rome, Italy, February 12, 2025 – At the 48th Session of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, delivered a compelling keynote address, emphasizing the importance of “Catalysing Investment at the First Mile” to transform rural economies and achieve sustainable development.

“The ‘first mile’ represents the heart of our rural economies, smallholder farmers, fisherfolk, and rural entrepreneurs,” President Bio stated. “These individuals are the bedrock of food systems and national economies despite limited resources and structural challenges.”

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, President Bio called for strategic investments to empower rural communities, particularly women and youth, to lead the transformation of food systems. He noted, “With the right support, rural populations have the potential to sustain themselves and their communities, contribute to national food sovereignty, strengthen global food security, and create opportunities in rural areas for the next generation.”

Under his leadership, Sierra Leone launched the FEED SALONE initiative in 2023, aimed at overhauling food systems to achieve food security and inclusive economic growth. “We aim to restore pride in farming, as it once was when Sierra Leone was a significant exporter of rice, coffee, cocoa, and other crops,” he remarked.

President Bio underscored Sierra Leone’s strategic investments in rural infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and irrigation systems, alongside facilitating over USD 28 million in agricultural financing, particularly targeting women and youth.

He further highlighted Sierra Leone’s participation in global alliances, including co-chairing the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation with Brazil and Rwanda, and joining the G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty under Brazil’s presidency. “These alliances reflect Sierra Leone’s ambition to benefit from international support and contribute meaningfully to global solutions,” President Bio affirmed.

Calling for strengthened global partnerships, President Bio urged, “We must build resilience and preparedness by making the right choices and investing in local food systems. Now is the time to invest in a resilient future.”

Concluding his address, President Bio reiterated Sierra Leone’s commitment to its partnership with IFAD, emphasizing, “As we deliberate during this session, let us walk the talk and turn our shared aspirations into more visible outcomes for our rural people, ensuring no one is left behind.”

The address was met with resounding applause, reinforcing Sierra Leone’s leadership and vision in championing rural development and global food security.