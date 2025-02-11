Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honored In Liberia For His Long-Term Military Prowess And Regional Statesmanship

Barclay Training Centre, Monrovia, Liberia, Tuesday 11 February 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has been awarded the “Distinguished Service Order” by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, for his long-term military prowess and statesmanship in the region. The award ceremony took place at the country’s 68th Anniversary Armed Forces Day celebration at the Barclay Training Centre in Monrovia.

Performing the honors, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai commended President Bio for his service to regional peace and international security, which, according to him, “is a source of enormous pride that reflects distinct credit upon himself, his family, his country, and the men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia”.

His Excellency Joseph Nyua Boakai Sr., President of Liberia, thanked President Bio for honoring his invitation to serve as Guest and Keynote Speaker of the country’s 68th Armed Forces Anniversary celebration. He confirmed that since inception, President Bio was the first sitting president to have graced their celebration of their gallant men and women in the Liberia Armed Forces.

President Boakai, on behalf of his government and the people of Liberia, assured President Bio of his government’s unflinching support for Sierra Leone, while calling on Liberians and local and international partners to support the military in consolidating peace and stability in the country and the region.

Giving his keynote address on the theme, “Sustainable Peace and Security through Stakeholder Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces,” President Bio reminded the gallant men and women of the Liberia Armed Forces that sustainable peace and security cannot be achieved without the steadfast commitment of professional and disciplined armed forces.

He stressed that the army protects national sovereignty and is a pillar of democratic governance. “History has shown us that when the military aligns with democratic values, nations prosper; when it deviates, societies falter. Your commitment to professionalism, respect for human rights, and collaboration with civil institutions will strengthen Liberia’s democracy,” President Bio noted.

The President informed the military that their positive contributions to their nation would set an example for the region and reassure the people of their unwavering commitment to democratic values. He encouraged them to remain steadfast, ensuring that their service is marked by integrity, patriotism, and a steadfast dedication to peace.

“Comrades, the people of Liberia look to you with trust. The region looks to you with expectation, and history will remember you for your steadfastness in upholding the principles of peace, justice, and democracy. Long live the armed forces; long live the Republic of Liberia; long live the Republic of Sierra Leone; long live the continent of Africa,” President Bio concluded.