Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Strategic Engagements With World Food Programme And Kuwait

Rome, Italy, 13th February, 2025- President Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to enhancing food security and fostering strategic international partnerships during high-level meetings with the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), Cindy H. McCain, and the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments of Kuwait, Eng. Noora Sulaiman Saleem Al Fassam. These engagements underscore the government’s proactive approach to securing sustainable investments and technical collaboration for the country’s flagship food security programme.

During his visit to the World Food Programme Headquarters, President Bio expressed the profound gratitude of the Government and People of Sierra Leone for WFP’s continued support and impactful interventions in the Food Security flagship programme. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to de-risking the agricultural sector, highlighting this as a strategic approach to attract private sector investment and leadership in driving food security initiatives.

President Bio also called for WFP’s technical advisory support and assistance, urging for an expanded partnership to strengthen Sierra Leone’s food systems. He noted that enhanced collaboration and technical support would be pivotal in achieving long-term food security and economic resilience.

In response, the Executive Director of WFP, Cindy H. McCain, warmly welcomed President Bio, commending his visionary and transformational leadership, particularly in advancing food systems on the African continent. She recognized his unwavering commitment to uplifting food security standards in Sierra Leone and pledged continued WFP support to ensure the sustainability and success of the country’s food security programmes.

In a separate engagement, President Bio met with Eng. Noora Sulaiman Saleem Al Fassam, the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments of Kuwait, to consolidate the existing bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and Kuwait, with a primary focus on Agriculture and Food Security.

During the meeting, President Bio expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Government and People of Sierra Leone for the support received from the Kuwait Fund over the years. He underscored his administration’s eagerness to deepen strategic partnerships in the agricultural sector, emphasizing the significance of sustainable investment in achieving food security and economic growth.

In response, Minister Al Fassam reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to maintaining the long-standing friendship and cooperation with Sierra Leone. She emphasized Kuwait’s willingness to enhance collaboration in food security, food systems, and water security, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes for both countries. Furthermore, she conveyed a special verbal invitation to President Bio to visit Kuwait at his convenience, symbolizing a shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering economic cooperation.

These strategic engagements reflect President Bio’s visionary leadership in positioning Sierra Leone as a resilient and food-secure nation. By leveraging international partnerships and championing private sector involvement, the government aims to transform the agricultural sector into a key driver of economic growth and food security.

Sierra Leone’s collaboration with WFP and Kuwait highlights the importance of global cooperation and strategic investment in building sustainable food systems. As the nation continues to prioritize food security and agricultural development, these partnerships will play a pivotal role in ensuring long-term prosperity and resilience.