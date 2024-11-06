Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Constructive Meeting With Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, To Enhance Agricultural And Economic Collaboration

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held constructive meeting on the margins of the World Without Hunger Conference, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties in agriculture, industry, and aviation.

The leaders engaged in productive discussions that underscored their strong mutual respect and shared vision for sustainable development. Prime Minister Abiy shared insights from Ethiopia’s impressive agricultural advancements, particularly in wheat production and poultry farming, and underlined the necessity of combining industrial efforts with agricultural progress, especially in agro-processing. He pointed out that Ethiopia’s infrastructure investments are crucial for promoting agricultural growth and industrial development.

A key topic of discussion was the enhancement of cooperation in the aviation sector, with Prime Minister Abiy pledging frequent Ethiopian Airlines flights to Sierra Leone. This initiative aims to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Additionally, Dr. Abiy praised President Bio for Sierra Leone’s leadership in advocating for Africa’s common position at the United Nations Security Council, reiterating his commitment to strengthening relations with Sierra Leone.

Expressing his appreciation for the meeting, President Bio remarked: “Our discussions have been rooted in a shared commitment to transform agriculture and drive industrial growth. Ethiopia’s remarkable strides in agriculture offer valuable lessons, and together, we can forge a pathway for sustainable development across Africa. I am inspired by Prime Minister Abiy’s leadership and look forward to strengthening our ties, especially in areas that matter deeply to our people – food security, economic growth, and regional connectivity.”

This bilateral engagement is set to deepen the relationship between Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, as both countries strive to enhance cooperation in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure for mutual progress and sustainable development.