Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Counterpart in Burkina Faso, Discusses Happenings in the Region

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Wednesday 7 August 2024 – Sierra Leone’s President Dr Julius Maada Bio has ended a successful one-day working visit to Burkina Faso at the invitation of his counterpart and Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso.

The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. President Bio was warmly welcomed by his colleague, who said he was happy to meet him. Both leaders emphasised the importance of supporting the people of Burkina Faso as they confront the challenges of insecurity in the Sahel region.

Speaking on the purpose of the working visit, President Bio informed his counterpart that he was there to gain firsthand information about issues happening in the West African country in particular and the Sahel region in general.

“I have had an extensive discussion with President Traoré and now have a full range of the information I wanted as a member of the ECOWAS region and in my capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August,” President Bio concluded.

