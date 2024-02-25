Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio Attend Burial Service of the late President Hage Geingob of Namibia

Windhoek, Namibia, Sunday 25 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio have attended the burial service of the late former President of Namibia, Hage Geingob.

During the burial service, the Chief Mourner and President of Namibia, His Excellency Dr Nango Mbumba, delivered an emotional tribute to the late President for his exceptional leadership.

The Prayer and Scripture Reading was conducted by Rt. Rev. Pastor Sageus Keib of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia.

 

President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio joined other Heads of State and their spouses for the laying of wreaths.

 

It could be recalled that in December 2022, the late President Hage Geingob and his wife, Madam Monica Geingos, paid a state visit to Sierra Leone. During that visit, the late leader narrated his special relationship with Sierra Leone.

On 10 December 2022, he expressed his appreciation on X to President Bio for the hospitality:

“I thank my Dear Brother @PresidentBio for the warm welcome to Sierra Leone. We owe the people of #SierraLeone a debt of gratitude for their stellar role during our liberation struggle. Namibians found a home here, studied here and freedom fighters travelled with SL passports.”

The late President Hage Geingob passed away on 4 February 2024 at the age of 82. He was buried at Heroes’ Acre with thousands of mourners, including over 20 Heads of State and former Presidents in attendance.

 

