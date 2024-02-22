Ambassador to Qatar Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of Enhancing Existing Bilateral Corporations

State House, Freetown, Thursday 22 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received in person the Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Qatar, H.E. Ahmed Tejan Fadlu-Deen, who called at the presidency to bid farewell as he leaves for his new station to deepen the already good relationship.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, presented him and noted that Parliament had cleared him to serve in the capacity following his appointment by His Excellency. He said through his ministry, they contacted the Kingdom of Qatar and it was certified that the ambassador could proceed to function in Doha, the capital city.

Ambassador Fadlu-Deen thanked President Julius Maada Bio for appointing him and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and represent the country. He assured to prioritise the government’s Big Five Game Changers and to enhance the already good bilateral relationship between Qatar and Sierra Leone.

“It is something I look forward to very much. I am really deeply honoured and I appreciate the trust that you accorded me to carry the hopes of Sierra Leone and all Sierra Leoneans. Thank you, Your Excellency,” he said.